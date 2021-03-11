electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $940,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 million to $3.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.34 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

ECOR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.