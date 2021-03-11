Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,690. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.12.
About Electromedical Technologies
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.