Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,690. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc develops bioelectronic medicine therapy device. The company's products include WellnessPro Plus which is used to treat chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

