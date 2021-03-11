Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $258.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,845,033,495 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

