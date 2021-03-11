Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $7,748,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.12. 56,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

