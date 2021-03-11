Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after buying an additional 484,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

