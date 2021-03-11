Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Elixinol Global stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 224,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,666. Elixinol Global has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

