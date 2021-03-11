Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,822 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Ellomay Capital worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 89.36%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

