Elrond Hits One Day Trading Volume of $120.34 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Elrond has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $120.34 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $151.53 or 0.00266743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00060791 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.23 or 0.02493043 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,330,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,366 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

