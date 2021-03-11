Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $93.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.