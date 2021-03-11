Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $93.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,490. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

