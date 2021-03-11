Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,589.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,490. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.