Elysian Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $129,643.68 and approximately $91,269.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

