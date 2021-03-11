Elysian Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $129,613.92 and approximately $104,994.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

