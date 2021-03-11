Emerald Crypto Trading 177.3% Higher Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 177.3% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $311,039.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 214.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

