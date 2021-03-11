Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Scotia Howard Weill

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotia Howard Weill in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday.

EMLAF traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Empire has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

