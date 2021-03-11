Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EMLAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. Empire has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

