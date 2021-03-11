Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 2,373,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,551. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.