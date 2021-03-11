Empire State Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,551. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

