Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $49.81 million and $128,233.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.