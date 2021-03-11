ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 61,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,014. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

