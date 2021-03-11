Enecuum (ENQ) Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $548,953.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,136,378 coins and its circulating supply is 161,636,371 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

