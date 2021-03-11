Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCR remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749. Ener-Core has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

