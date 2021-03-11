Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Tops $4.05 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $96.22 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00258324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.18 or 0.02469465 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,944,872 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

