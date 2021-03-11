Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 3,287,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,210,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $769.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

