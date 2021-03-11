Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.71

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
