Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Short Interest Down 93.7% in February

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Energy Revenue America stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,781. Energy Revenue America has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Energy Revenue America alerts:

Energy Revenue America Company Profile

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Revenue America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Revenue America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.