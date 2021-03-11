Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 21099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

