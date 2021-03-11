ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.92 ($11.67).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.15 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.20 ($12.00).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

