ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.65

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 2469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the period.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

