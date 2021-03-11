Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 645,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 83,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 615,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 544,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.