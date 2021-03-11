Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58). 1,143,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,571,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,033 ($13.50).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GVC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.82 ($14.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

