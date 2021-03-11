EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $201,037.70 and $39,956.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

