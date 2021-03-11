Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Entergy stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

