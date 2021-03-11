Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

