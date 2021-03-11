Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

