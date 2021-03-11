Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,011 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.