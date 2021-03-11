Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the February 11th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENTOF stock remained flat at $$22.10 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTOF shares. Barclays cut Entra ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of September 30, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 75 properties with a total area of approximately 1.1 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

