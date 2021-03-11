Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Financial Comparison

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coeur Mining 0 4 4 0 2.50

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.18 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -37.20

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69%

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

