Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.42.

Get Envela alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.