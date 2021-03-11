Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Enviva Partners worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -261.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

