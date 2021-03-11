Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. 227,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 330,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

