Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. 227,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 330,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.