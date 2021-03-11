EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Short Interest Update

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
EOS International stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. EOS International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About EOS International
