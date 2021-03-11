EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00006890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $2.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,748,717 coins and its circulating supply is 951,248,305 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

