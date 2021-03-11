EOSDT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $32,868.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.00506302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00064885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.84 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073718 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

