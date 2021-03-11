EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 3.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of EPAM Systems worth $49,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,209. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.43 and its 200-day moving average is $341.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

