EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Buy by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.27. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

