Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Cap Hits $5.62 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $36,046.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,734,880 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.