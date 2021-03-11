Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

