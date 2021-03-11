EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

