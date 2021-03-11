Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $654.59. 720,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,725. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

