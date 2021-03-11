Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Walt Disney in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $195.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,919 shares of company stock valued at $258,713,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.